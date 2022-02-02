Crews in Grand Rapids prepare for major winter storm

Metro-Grand Rapids is sitting on the sharp cut-off line of the snow.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the calm before the storm.

Early Wednesday morning, snowflakes began to fly across Grand Rapids and West Michigan, as the area braces for a major winter storm. John Gorney, of Grand Rapids Public Works, spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE about how the city is preparing for the snow.

"First of all, we want to make sure our crews are well prepared," Gorney said. "They're rested and ready to go when the snow does come."

Gorney said they are staggering shifts to ensure everyone is well rested. He said when winter comes, they automatically transition to two shifts and work 12-hour shifts.

Road crews have already begun salting and pre-treating the roads ahead of the storm. Metro-Grand Rapids is sitting on the sharp cut-off line of the snow.

Some areas in south areas of Kent County could see the heaviest snowfall totals around a half of a foot of snow, while other areas in the north of the county could only see a couple of inches.

Gorney said motorists can help them out by taking their time and giving plows space to do their jobs.

