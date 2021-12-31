Kent Co. Road Commission prepares for New Year's day winter storm

The director of operations for the Kent County Road Commission says all of the equipment will be ready to go for Saturday (Jan. 1).

Final preparations are being made and any repairs needed on trucks will be done today (Dec. 31).

Timing and intensity will determine when people are called in to get in front of the storm. But it’ll be all hands on deck, even on a holiday.

“If it's a, you know, inch an hour type of storm, then we're looking at somewhere between 80 and 100 trucks out on a road, okay, during the day shift in the night shift, you're looking at something close to 40 trucks out on the road. So it really just depends on how hard it hits," Jerry Byrne, director of pperations, Kent County Road Commission, said.

Typically, anti-icing chemicals are put down on bridges and curves, but with rain in the forecast that call hasn’t been made yet. If needed, someone will work overtime to do so.

The road commission says sometimes three inches is better than one or two because drivers will slow down.

And with the holiday, traffic volumes are expected to be much less than they would be during a workweek.

