Man wanted for Wisconsin homicide arrested in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man wanted for a Wisconsin homicide was found and arrested Wednesday in Holland.

Police say 19-year-old Amaree Goodall, of Madison, Wisconsin, was wanted for a January homicide. Investigation into the incident led officers to believe Goodall had traveled to Holland, Michigan, and was staying in an apartment on Stratford Way.

Authorities set up in the area of the apartment and observed Goodall to determine which unit of the apartment he was staying in. According to a release, the unit was located and officers called Goodall out of the apartment. He complied and was taken into custody without incident.

Goodall was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail and will soon appear in the 58th District Court. At that time, he will have the option of waiving his extradition rights to be transferred to Wisconsin or request an extradition hearing.

