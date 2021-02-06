Wise Men Distillery opens tasting room in downtown Grand Rapids

The new location is officially open for business.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Wise Men Distillery, a Kentwood-based company, opened a new tasting room in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday.

It’s located at 146 Monroe Center in the historic McKay Tower. The 700 square foot space features the company’s award-winning spirits and hard seltzers.

The new tasting room was announced in early 2020 but the pandemic caused a delay. Now, it’s open just in time for the Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts.

Wise Men Distillery uses fresh ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible.

Its products can be found in retailers like Sam’s, Wal-Mart and Meijer.

The downtown tasting room will be open Wednesday-Sunday. More information can be found here.

