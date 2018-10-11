GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The John Ball Zoo has officially invited all the wizards, witches and muggles alike to Wizarding Weekends.

For two weekends, starting Saturday November 10, the Zoo will be transformed for the family-friendly event.

There will be owl flight demonstrations, Quidditch training came, magical treats like butter brew and pumpkin juice, spell casting and potion making.

Costumes are highly encouraged so put on your robes and grab your wand, and visit the fantastic beasts of the muggle world.

Wizarding Weekends include November 10 and 11, and the 17 and 18. Each day starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

