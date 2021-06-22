WMU offers prize money to students who get vaccinated

The biggest prizes are five worth $10,000 each. The money can be used for tuition, fees, campus housing and campus dining.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A couple jabs in the arm could make college less expensive at two Michigan schools.

Western Michigan University says it will hold a series of drawings to give away more than $100,000 to students who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There will be 60 winners.

Meanwhile, Albion College is giving a year of free tuition to a lucky immunized student.

