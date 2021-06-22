x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

WMU offers prize money to students who get vaccinated

The biggest prizes are five worth $10,000 each. The money can be used for tuition, fees, campus housing and campus dining.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A couple jabs in the arm could make college less expensive at two Michigan schools. 

Western Michigan University says it will hold a series of drawings to give away more than $100,000 to students who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There will be 60 winners. 

The biggest prizes are five worth $10,000 each. The money can be used for tuition, fees, campus housing and campus dining.

Meanwhile, Albion College is giving a year of free tuition to a lucky immunized student.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.