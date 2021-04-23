Wolves at Binder Park Zoo get a new den

The area includes a large and natural space for the wolves, a breeding den and holding areas.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Mexican gray wolves at Binder Park Zoo have a new home just in time for the 2021 season!

The zoo announced Thursday that the new Dr. Edward Drew & Dr. Pamela Buitendorp-Drew Wolf Den has been completed and anchors an area of the park that has been renamed North America. The area is dedicated to animal species native to the continent and will home American black bears, Canada lynx, and of course, Mexican gray wolves.

According to the zoo, the new exhibit is the second largest one in the park, after the 18-acre savanna exhibit. The area includes a large and natural space for the wolves, a breeding den and holding areas.

“The zoo is committed to conservation and protecting what has been entrusted to us, including saving wildlife,” stated Diane Thompson, President & CEO.

“We would not be able to accomplish our mission without our generous donors and community. The generosity of our donors made it possible for the zoo to continue the construction of a major new exhibit amid a pandemic. Their generosity and commitment to the zoo are significant and of great value.”

Mexican gray wolves are the most endangered subspecies of gray wolf in the world, according to the zoo. It has participated in the Mexican Gray Wolf Species Survival Plan for almost 30 years, and the first Mexican gray wolf arrived at Binder Park in 1992.

Now, the zoo’s wolf pack consists of a male named Flynn, a female named Izzy and their offspring – a female named Luchadora – who was born in the spring of 2019.

The pack will be at their new exhibit on Binder Park’s opening day, May 1. More information about visiting the zoo can be found here.

