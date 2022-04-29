Kent Co. Commissioner Womack announces State House run

The 2022 United States House of Representative elections in Michigan will be held Nov. 8.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack has been vocal in his call for justice and transparency following the police shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Now, Womack wants to take his ideas for change to the legislature. Thursday, he announced he will be running for the 82nd district in the Michigan House.

Womack has served as a County Commissioner for six years. Throughout that time, he has been outspoken about gun violence and community and police relations.

“This is about our babies, so we’ve got to work together,” Womack said during a conference Thursday. “I called the police chief yesterday and he said, ‘I'm glad you called me.’ I said, ‘Sir I know we may be on different sides, but if we don't talk things can only get worse.’ He said Amen to that; we talked and I'm going to continue to talk to the police, but I'm talking for you, for my community.”

According to Womack, it’s his hope to pass a Breonna Taylor “No Knock Law” and to continue improvements in police relations.

Womack is one of three Democrats, along with three Republicans, running for the 82nd district seat in Lansing.

