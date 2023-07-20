A woman, 20, is arrested after 2 children were found in car seats outside a suburban Detroit school

The children — believed to be around 2 years old and 4 weeks old — were found alone Saturday afternoon outside Lamphere High School in Madison Heights.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after an infant and toddler in car seats were found near a trash dumpster at a suburban high school north of Detroit.

The children — believed to be around 2 years old and 4 weeks old — were found alone Saturday afternoon outside Lamphere High School in Madison Heights, police said Thursday.

Driving school instructor John Belyea told WDIV-TV that he stopped at the high school for a quick break and heard what he believed were cats fighting. Belyea realized the sounds were from a child, searched the area and found the children, the television station reported.

Authorities were called and the children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Their parents later were identified. Police also have notified child protective services.

Police did not reveal if the arrested woman was related to the children.

