Woman accused of encouraging destruction on Facebook Live during GR riot takes plea deal

During the Facebook Live, she allegedly encouraged others to cause destruction, smash windows, break into an ATM and steal jewelry.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids police say a 23-year-old woman encouraged others to loot during a Facebook Live of the 2020 downtown riot. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, that woman took a plea deal.

Alexandria Lyons is one of about 22 people who faced charges relating to the May 2020 riot.

According to police, she posted a Facebook Live on her personal page during the riot, in which she allegedly encouraged others to cause destruction, smash windows, break into an ATM and steal jewelry.

Police say they also have a video of Lyons allegedly breaking a window of the building that houses the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office and evidence that stolen apparel was at her house after the riot.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Lyons pleaded guilty Wednesday to inciting a riot. That is a felony punishable by up to years in prison. Prosecutors also want her to pay restitution for windows that were smashed at Mojo’s Dueling Piano Bar and Restaurant that night.

Lyons is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6.

The riot started on May 30 and stretched into the early morning hours of May 31. During that time, windows were smashed, businesses were robbed, and police vehicles were burned. Costs pegged to the riot approached an estimated $2.4 million.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.