Woman arrested after stealing car, attempting to use stolen credit cards

The woman is facing charges after stealing a car, attempting to use the victim's credit cards and attempting to flee police.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is in custody after stealing a vehicle and attempting to use stolen credit cards Monday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident began around 2:10 a.m. when a vehicle was reported stolen from a home along Butternut Drive in Holland Township. A purse, wallet and credit cards were inside the vehicle when it was stolen. Investigators told the victim to cancel their credit cards while the investigation was underway.

Around 3:30 a.m., police say a woman had attempted to use the stolen credit cards at a gas station in Grand Haven Township.

Responding officers saw the suspect attempt to flee the gas station in the stolen vehicle. After striking a curb, the suspect fled the scene on foot and scaled a stack of crates 15 feet in the air. Police say the woman refused to come down and threatened them.

The woman was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for an exam. She will then be lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on charges connected to the vehicle theft and stolen credit cards.

Her identity will not be released pending arraignment.

The victim's belongings were recovered at the scene and returned.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

