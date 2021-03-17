Woman charged after attempted theft of vaccine in Detroit

Prosecutors say two syringes filled with the Moderna vaccine and two vaccination cards were taken Monday afternoon.

DETROIT — A woman whom city officials described as a nurse has been charged in the theft of COVID-19 vaccines from a downtown Detroit convention center where mass vaccinations are taking place.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Saeedeh Elahi of Livonia will be arraigned Wednesday on one count of larceny in a building. Prosecutors say two syringes filled with the Moderna vaccine and two vaccination cards were taken Monday afternoon.

City officials say a nurse staffing COVID-19 vaccinations at the TCF Center was detained by police for suspicion of stealing two doses of the vaccine. The woman was stopped after another staff member saw her take two syringes.

