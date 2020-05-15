Woman convicted of killing husband in fire gets new trial

The court says Linda Stermer’s rights were violated when her attorney failed to effectively challenge key evidence.

DETROIT, Michigan — A federal appeals court has overturned the murder conviction of a Michigan woman who was accused of setting a house fire and then running over her burning husband as he tried to flee.

The court says Linda Stermer’s rights were violated when her attorney failed to effectively challenge key evidence. The court also found other problems with the trial.

Stermer had a stormy relationship with her husband, Todd. In 2007, a fire broke out at their home in Van Buren County. An autopsy found Todd Stermer's death was related to the fire, although he also was run over by his wife's van.

