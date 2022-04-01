Woman creates Holland coloring book to remember city she loves

Holland is where Perkins and her husband raised their daughters. It's also where she worked at the Herrick District Library for more than 30 years.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland native is using her artistic skills to both share her love for the City and to always have a reminder of its many iconic features.

Kelli Nina Perkins and her husband hit the road in their camper when the pandemic started, but their roots have always remained on the lakeshore. As a way to reminisce and spread the joy of Holland, Perkins used her talents to create a one-of-a-kind coloring book to highlight all things Tulip City.

"This has really touched people in so many ways I never expected, and that just feels great," said Perkins.

Holland is where Perkins and her husband raised their daughters. It's also where she worked at the Herrick District Library for more than 30 years.

"It's an amazing town," she said, "and especially in Downtown Holland where you've got a park, a farmer's market, shops, a library, and a lake all within walking distance.

A little more than a year ago, Kelli and her husband decided to pack up and travel the country in their camper. Now they only come back to Holland a few times a year, but still consider it their home base.

"On the road, I was really feeling nostalgic and reminiscing about what would I be doing in Holland if we hadn't been in a pandemic," said Perkins.

And as part of her coping with being stir crazy stuck inside, Kelli created drawings of the beloved landmarks of the city she knew and loved.

"I started drawing them sort of as a way to visit them and remember them," she said.

Months later, and the Holland, Michigan coloring book was officially finished.

"It came to life and now I have it in my hands which is very exciting," Perkins said.

The coloring book features 44 different black-and-white drawings of all things Holland. Perkins said it was very hard to choose only 44 because the City has so much to offer.

"When you walk around Downtown Holland, you can't help but be inspired by the architecture," Perkins said. "That's what really kind of gets my juices flowing because it's absolutely beautiful and of course, historic."

"So the coloring book has a lot of buildings, some of my favorite businesses, and other iconic stops," she added.

Perkins' drawings started as just a few free printable downloads, but when thousands of people were showing interest in what she was doing, she wanted to grow it even bigger.

"There are just so many people who are invested in, and who love Holland," she said. "I hope that this book gives a way to remember the places that you love about Holland whether you're still around here, moved away, or only visit a few times a year."

The 'Holland Michigan' coloring book is now available on Amazon, and as a digital copy on Etsy.

Kelli said she is also working to get hard copies in stores so people can cherish the city as she does, but that process may take a little longer.

"I started thinking about what I missed about Holland, and I was just amazed at how it struck a nerve," Perkins said. "There seemed to be a large interest in celebrating all the things that are great about that place."

Perkins and her husband also run a YouTube channel called "Outer Limits Open Road" that highlights their travels around the country.

You can watch their journey by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.