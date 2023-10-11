76-year-old woman crossing road seriously injured after being hit by car

The driver did not see the woman crossing the street, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — A woman is seriously hurt after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Grattan Township, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say a Jeep, driven by a 47-year-old man from Belding, was driving on 5 Mile Road.

The Jeep then turned onto Parnell Avenue, and due to the lighting and rain, did not see a woman crossing the street.

The driver hit the woman, a 76-year-old from Grattan Township, and she was knocked down. She was seriously injured, but deputies believe her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.