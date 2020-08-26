Woman dead after 1-vehicle crash in Barry County

The vehicle was traveling northbound on North Broadway Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and lost control.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A 38-year-old Hastings Township woman is dead after a crash late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on North Broadway Road in Barry County.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to a report of a juvenile male pedestrian walking northbound on M-43 Highway. He was thought to be hitchhiking, police say.

Prior to the arrival of troopers, the juvenile found assistance from a nearby residence. There, he revealed he was a passenger of a vehicle that had been in a crash.

Officers were then able to locate the crashed vehicle, along with an unresponsive adult female driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling northbound on North Broadway Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, lost control and overturned after striking an embankment, police say.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry but recent construction left loose gravel on the street.

MSP says speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a contributing factor.

