KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Sparta Twp. It happened Friday around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of 12 Mile Rd and M-37.

A semi was driving north on M-37 when it blew a red light at 12 Mile. The semi then hit a car in that intersection, pinning the 89-year-old driver inside. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger inside that car, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The semi driver was not injured in the accident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.