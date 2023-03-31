Woman killed after head on crash in Muskegon County

A 4-year-old child is in the hospital.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Hesperia woman is dead following a head on crash in Muskegon County Friday night, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on M-120 near Ewing. Deputies say a White Cloud man driving a northbound pickup crossed the center line, hitting the mini van the Hesperia woman was driving.

Deputies are still investigating the crash the believe Marijuana is a factor.

The 34-year-old Hesperia woman died at the scene and a 4-year-old in the van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to deputies.

The are not releasing the victim's name until her family is notified.

All lanes have since reopened.

