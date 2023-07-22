Woman dies, another injured after head-on collision in Mecosta Co.

A 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Remus Friday, police say.

Police say a 58-year-old woman from Lake was driving east on Wheatland when she lost control of her car and crossed the center line. She hit a 55-year-old woman from Blanchard head-on.

The 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital by family members for her injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.