WYOMING, Mich. — A 73-year-old Wyoming woman is dead after a pedestrian crash Friday morning.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 7:35 a.m. at Byron Center Avenue SW and Porter Street SW -- which is near Lamar Park.

Authorities did not release many details about the crash, but said the victim was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The name of the victim is being withheld until her family can be notified of the incident.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.