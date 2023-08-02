Fremont woman dies in rollover crash in Tyrone Township

Kent City Firefighters said she had been thrown from her car in the wreck, and she died from her injuries.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 58-year-old woman is dead after her car veered off 18 Mile Road and rolled several times Wednesday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said around 7 a.m., the Fremont woman was driving along 18 Mile Road NW near Sparta Avenue NW when her black sedan went off the roadway and crashed, rolling several times in the process.



She was the only one inside the car at the time.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash, and they believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

