GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman was arraigned Wednesday after a vehicle crash last summer that killed a 14-year-old boy.

Andy Larson was on his way to Fifth-Third Ballpark to catch a Whitecaps game. That's when his family's minivan was rear-ended on US-131 near the exit to West River Drive.

The driver of that car, 46-year-old Lisa Jean Rios, told police she didn't realize traffic had stopped in front of her.

Rios is charged with a misdemeanor moving violation causing death. If convicted, she faces up to a year in jail plus a $2,000 fine.

She's currently out on bond.