Woman finds her mother's ashes, weeks after flood

“Everything from here on out is going to be good.”

SANFORD, Mich — With a friend’s help, a woman has discovered her mother’s ashes in the flood-ravaged remains of her Midland County home.

Kathy Parsch said she had made eight trips to the home in Sanford but couldn’t find a small container that held a portion of her mother’s cremains.

The property was destroyed by a flood nearly a month ago.

Parsch's friend felt inspired to search a bedroom area Sunday.

Margaret Charbonneau says she could “feel” it. Charbonneau used a piece of broken window to dig. That's when Charbonneau found the ashes.

Parsch says, “Everything from here on out is going to be good.”

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.