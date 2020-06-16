x
Woman finds her mother's ashes, weeks after flood

“Everything from here on out is going to be good.”
Credit: AP
People gather along a pile of mud where half of the Curtis Road Bridge once stood on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)

SANFORD, Mich — With a friend’s help, a woman has discovered her mother’s ashes in the flood-ravaged remains of her Midland County home. 

Kathy Parsch said she had made eight trips to the home in Sanford but couldn’t find a small container that held a portion of her mother’s cremains. 

The property was destroyed by a flood nearly a month ago. 

Parsch's friend felt inspired to search a bedroom area Sunday. 

Margaret Charbonneau says she could “feel” it. Charbonneau used a piece of broken window to dig. That's when Charbonneau found the ashes. 

Parsch says, “Everything from here on out is going to be good.”

