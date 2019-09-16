COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — They had just finished hiking with their dogs when a mother and daughter from Coopersville found three kittens they believed were brutally murdered and tossed on the side of the road.

"Me and my mom were taking our dogs for a walk," Brooke Yowtz said.

Yowtz and her mom were heading home from hiking when they spotted a cat, they assumed was hit by a car.

"We drove by another 10 feet and we're like 'oh that's another one' and then we saw another one as well," Yowtz said.

After dropping their dogs off at home, they drove back to Garfield Street.

"We're like, let's at least go get them and bury them so they're off the road," Yowtz said.

That's when they took a closer look at the kittens.

"The cats were just laid out like 10 feet apart and they all had the same head wounds and we're like 'this is not something that a car did, all three of them in the same spot in the same area," Yowtz said.

All three kittens had the left side of their faces smashed.

"They were healthy," Yowtz said. "There was nothing wrong with them, they were nice chunky kittens, no discharge on their face - nothing. They were healthy and maybe six to eight weeks old."

Yowtz said the kittens were still warm to the touch and believed the person responsible had killed and tossed the cats just before she got there.

"We put all three of them in a hole and just dug and we're going to get a cat statue to go over them," Yowtz said. "Just some where where they can stay and be at peace."

Brooke Yowtz

As a cat owner herself, she can't imagine who would do something like that.

"I have three cats of my own and just seeing the little ones dead like that, it's hard. Some cats just don't get lucky enough to have owners and love," Yowtz said. "There's just no need for it, there's so many other options. I know I keep saying that but, you don't want the dog bring it to the Humane Society. You don't want the cat then bring it to the Humane Society. There's just so many other options than to kill them."

Since the kittens were found on a rural road, Yowtz said she didn't call police because of the unlikelihood officers would be able to catch the person responsible.

