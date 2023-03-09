Woman, four children hurt after suspected drunk driver rear-ends minivan

Michigan State Police say the 53-year-old Wayland man suspected to be at fault for the crash showed signs of intoxication and smelled like alcohol.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One child is in intensive care at a Grand Rapids area hospital after a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening in Leighton Township.

Michigan State Police suspect the driver at fault was drunk at the time.

Troopers from the Wayland post responded to a crash around 7:30 p.m. at Division Street and 142nd Avenue.

Investigators believe a Honda minivan headed southbound on Division Street was stopped at the stop sign when a GMC pickup truck failed to stop and rear-ended the van.

Police say the pickup driver left the scene of the crash.

Troopers tracked down the hit-skip suspect, identified as a 53-year-old Wayland man.

Police said they smelled alcohol and the man showed signs of intoxication, and after a field sobriety test, they detained him for more testing.

Those results are pending, and once complete, police will forward their case for OWI causing serious injury charges to the prosecutor's office for review.

The van's driver, a 63-year-old Byron Center woman, suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Passengers inside the van at the time of the crash were four young children from the Wayland area. First responders rushed the children to an area hospital.

Police said three of the children received treatment and left the hospital, while one remains in intensive care with serious injuries.

Crash investigators said everyone inside the van was wearing seatbelts.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the case remains under investigation.

