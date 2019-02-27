WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A Muskegon man is being blamed for causing two accidents on U.S. 31 early Wednesday morning. One of those crashes caused his passenger to go into labor.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an accident involving multiple cars on U.S. 31 at Lake Michigan Drive around 7:55 a.m. Upon investigation, deputies learned the 38-year-old Muskegon man was driving north on U.S. 31 when he rear-ended a Jeep. The 36-year-old West Olive woman driving was not hurt.

Deputies say the suspect then tried to drive away from the accident by heading west onto Lake Michigan Drive, but crashed into a Camry heading south on U.S. 31. That driver, a 45-year-old from Holland, was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

A woman inside the suspect's vehicle went into labor during this time. She was taken by another ambulance and transferred to a Muskegon hospital.

The crashes caused U.S. 31 to close for nearly an hour.

The driver was cited several times and is lodged in the Ottawa County Jail for his warrant.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue, NOCH medics & AMR medics.

