Woman headed to trial over child bringing gun to GRPS elementary school

Chelsea Berkley was living with her fiancée and fiancée's child when the 7-year-old brought her 9mm handgun into a Grand Rapids elementary school.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chelsea Berkley, the fiancée of a Grand Rapids Public School student's mom, is heading to trial after the student brought her gun into school last month.

She is charged with felony firearm, which carries a five-year sentence if convicted.

A 7-year-old student brought the gun to Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School on May 3. The student told another student he had a gun in his backpack. The other student told a staff member and the unloaded handgun was safely confiscated.

Berkley had been living with fiancée Aubrey Wilson when Wilson's son discovered a 9mm pink handgun in the drawer next to his mother's bed.

Wilson told police that Berkley was the owner of the gun.

Berkley admitted to purchasing the gun illegally off the streets for $150 from an unknown male in 2022, prior to her being jailed at Kent County Jail on unrelated charges, court documents reveal.

The gun's serial number was destroyed, which Berkley said she was unaware of.

Berkley has been lodged in jail since Nov. 28, 2022, on an unrelated felony charge.

Wilson also told police that she moved the gun from her closet to the drawer by her bed and then forgot about it sometime after learning about it being in the home.

On the day of the incident, the student told police that he was worried that his mom was "going to get into trouble" over the gun and decided to bring it to school inside his backpack.

He also told police that his mother told him "he could not tell anyone about the gun" prior to bringing it to school.

Grand Rapids Public Schools have confiscated four guns from students this school year. Earlier this month, the district instituted a backpack ban and later passed a resolution for safe schools.

Wilson has been charged with fourth-degree child abuse, a misdemeanor.

Wilson also told the judge that she has shared custody of four children who are currently with their father.

Wilson requested a court-appointed attorney and a personal recognizance bond which she was granted for $5,000.

Child Protective Services is also investigating the incident, according to Wilson.

