Woman hit by train while in police cruiser released from hospital

Yareni Rios Gonzalez, 20, is back home and bedridden, according to her attorney. Just over a week ago, a train hit the police cruiser in which she was detained.

GREELEY, Colo. — The woman who was detained inside a police cruiser that was hit by a train while parked on railroad tracks earlier this month is now on a long path to recovery.

The crash happened Sept. 17, after Platteville Police pulled over Yareni Rios-Gonzalez after someone called 911 about a road rage incident with a gun. The Platteville officer parked his cruiser on the tracks while a Fort Lupton officer placed Rios-Gonzalez in the unit.

Shortly after the arrest, video obtained by 9NEWS shows, a Union Pacific freight train collided with the police unit.

Rios-Gonzalez survived the incident with nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and numerous other injuries to her head and back.

“She is bedridden. She can move around a little bit. She also has a fractured leg that she wasn’t initially aware of,” attorney Paul Wilkinson said. “She’s still really, really hurt.”

As the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Colorado State Patrol investigate the incident, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office told 9NEWS on Monday that a potential road rage case against Rios-Gonzalez is still being reviewed.

Rios-Gonzalez has not been charged, and neither have the officers whose behavior has been characterized as “reckless” and “negligent” by two 9NEWS legal analysts. It’s possible officers present during the incident could face criminal charges, the analysts said.

