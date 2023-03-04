Woman in critical condition after Ottawa Co. crash

Deputies believe a 35-year-old woman was driving on Butternut Drive when she lost control and hit a tree. She was trapped in the car until first responders arrived.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — A woman is in critical condition after a crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 9:28 a.m. on Butternut Drive, north of Van Buren Street in Port Sheldon Township, police say.

Deputies believe a 35-year-old woman from West Olive was driving south on Butternut when she lost control and drove off the road. Her car hit and a tree and she was trapped inside until first responders arrived.

The woman was transported to Holland Hospital and officials say she's in critical condition.

Butternut Drive is closed while crews cleanup. The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

