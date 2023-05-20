Woman in critical condition after shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

Police say the woman was shot in the chest and transported the hospital. They say she is now in stable condition.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Grand Rapids' southeast side, police say.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE.

Police say the woman was shot in the chest and transported the hospital. They say she is now in stable condition.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, officers say.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

