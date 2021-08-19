Woman in serious condition after being shot in Muskegon

Police say a 27-year-old man was arrested and is currently being lodged in the Muskegon County Jail.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An overnight shooting in Muskegon Township left a 39-year-old woman in serious condition, police say.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Orchard Avenue. Officers responded to the area at 12:37 a.m. Thursday after a woman called 911 saying she had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim and she was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police say a 27-year-old man was arrested and is currently being lodged in the Muskegon County Jail. The incident is currently under investigation.

