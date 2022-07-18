Woman injured after drive-by shooting outside house in Kent Co.

A 56-year-old woman was inside the home at the time of the shooting and was struck by one of the bullets.

GAINES, Michigan — A woman was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township overnight Monday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 6000 block of Campus Park Drive SE just before 2 a.m.

Police say two vehicles drove by a residence, shooting at least three shots out of one of the vehicles.

A 56-year-old woman was inside the home at the time of the shooting and was struck by one of the bullets. She was treated at the University of Michigan Health West with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to find out the motive for the shooting, as well as if it's related to any previous shootings in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

