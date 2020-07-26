MSP: Woman killed, 5 children hospitalized in 3 vehicle crash

A trooper in the area arrived at the scene within moments after it happened and delivered aid to the passengers of the minivan.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a Sunday crash involving three vehicles that killed one woman and injured several others, including five children who were hospitalized.

Police said the incident occurred around noon on M-66 near Ruby Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Pontiac minivan traveling north on M-66 was stopped waiting to turn left when it was rear-ended by a 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

The collision pushed the minivan into the southbound lanes of M-66 where it was then struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

A trooper in the area arrived at the scene within moments after it happened and delivered aid to the passengers of the minivan.

A 23-year-old Sheridan woman, who was the front seat passenger in the minivan, died in the crash. Five children in the minivan were injured and transported by ambulance and Aero Med to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids. The 23-year-old driver of the minivan suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 38-year-old Stanton man, and his passengers, a 37-year-old Stanton man and a 9-year-old boy, were treated for their injuries at the scene.

The 20-year-old woman from Perrinton driving the Impala was not injured.

The incident is still being investigated.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: