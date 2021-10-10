'She has the biggest heart' | Family remembers woman killed in St. Paul bar shooting

Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old vet technician, was killed in the shootout that left 14 others injured. Three men have been arrested.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Family members were left to process a shocking loss Sunday after a 27-year-old woman was killed in an overnight shooting at a St. Paul bar.

Fourteen other people were wounded in the shooting at Seventh Street Truck Park, a bar and food hall near Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

While the fourteen are expected to survive, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's mother identified her as Marquisha Wiley, a caring person who had been a vet technician for seven years.

"She has the biggest heart," Wiley's mother Beth said. "She was a sweetheart.”

Early in the investigation, police said they believed there were multiple shooters. Three men have since been taken into custody. As of noon Sunday, they were being treated for injuries sustained during the shooting. Police said they will be booked into jail once they are discharged from the hospital.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter responded to the shooting Sunday morning via social media.

"Our community is devastated by the shocking scenes from last night," he wrote. "As our Saint Paul officers work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever. We will never accept violence in our community."

Gov. Tim Walz called the shooting "horrific."