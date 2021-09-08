Woman killed in Zeeland Twp. hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

Police say the suspect vehicle is silver, and would most likely have substantial front-end damage and a cracked windshield.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Zeeland Township early Sunday morning.

Police say the woman was found lying unresponsive in the westbound lanes of the I-196 business loop around 1:30 a.m. Responding officers saw she was hit by a car, which had fled. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Police are still working to identify the woman.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or mosotips.com.

