33-year-old woman killed in early morning crash in Muskegon Twp.

Investigators say the woman lost control of her vehicle on the overpass and crashed.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old woman was killed early Tuesday morning on US-31 in Muskegon Township, police say.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on southbound US-31 after Holton Road. Investigators say the woman lost control of her vehicle on the overpass and crashed.

The name of the woman is not being released at this time.

Over a dozen crashes were reported around West Michigan Tuesday morning due to slippery conditions. 

