Woman pinned under car rescued by bystanders

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old woman was rescued by a group of bystanders after being trapped underneath a car Tuesday morning.

Kent County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the accident on Indian Lakes Road around 10:40 a.m.

Police say the woman was on a bicycle and rode into the street from White Pine Trail when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The driver of the car had attempted to avoid the cyclist, according to the department. The vehicle drove into the ditch and pinned the woman underneath the car. A group of bystanders rushed in and lifted the vehicle off of her.

She was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, police say.

