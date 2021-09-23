Woman pleads guilty in crash that killed MSP Trooper Caleb Starr

Trooper Caleb Starr was driving in Boston Township in Ionia County on July 10, 2020, when a vehicle crossed the center line and smashed into his patrol car.

The woman charged with second-degree murder in the death of a state trooper last summer plead guilty on Thursday.

Thomasina Jones, who was 28 years old at the time of the incident, plead guilty to four charges:

Homicide – Murder – Second Degree

Operating With a High BAC Causing Death With a Prior Conviction

Operating While License Suspended, Revoked, Denied - Causing Death

Operating While Intoxicated

On July 31, MSP announced that Starr succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital. He was 33 years old.

Jones has not been sentenced, nor has a sentencing date been set.

