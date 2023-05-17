'My best friend': Woman pleads with public to help find her dog who escaped while at the groomer

Patricia Day says if you see Chase, do not yell or run after him because it will frighten him.

ROTHBURY, Mich. — On just about every sign post and intersection in Rothbury, you'll see a sign that all say the same thing:

Lost small white scruffy dog, missing since May 9.

While lost dog signs are fairly common, Patricia Day says her dog, Chase, is anything but that.

"It's not just a dog. It is my family," she says. "It is my support. It is my best friend."

Day says last Tuesday was supposed to be a normal day.

"We took him and my son's dog to the groomers," recalls Day.

The groomer, not even a mile down the road. Just after Day got back home, she got a message.

Chase had escaped through an open door, taking off into the woods before anyone could catch him.

"He is wearing a blue harness and dragging a blue leash," says Day.

Day has hardly slept since.

"I'm lost," she says. "I don't know what to do."

Losing the companion who's been by her side through traumatic events in the last year: Her mother's death, her son's cancer diagnosis and learning she has multiple sclerosis.

"When I'm sick, when I'm hurt, when I'm scared, he's there," says Day. "He's my best friend. And he calms me down. And he makes me feel like things are going to be alright."

Since the day Chase went missing, she's put out his favorite blanket and food in the backyard and visited places around town that people have spotted him.

"I've been over there trying to get my scent over there so that we could kind of get him comfortable and know that I'm there," says Day.

She pleads with anyone in the area, if you see Chase, be patient and give her a call.

"Please, don't chase him," says Day. "Don't run after him. Don't follow him. He is in flight mode. He is absolutely terrified."

A fear Day shares, waiting and hoping that her best friend returns.

"It feels like I lost part of me," she says.

The groomer that Chase escaped from has helped Day put up a reward for his return home.

Day asks that anyone with information call her at (231) 683-3184.

