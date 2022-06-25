x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman receives serious injuries from crash after Grand Rapids man disregards red lights

The woman's 7-month-old child was also in the car, but was uninjured.
Credit: WZZM

HOLLAND, Michigan — A woman is seriously injured after a crash in Holland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Police believe a 22-year-old Grand Rapids man driving a 2018 Jeep Compass was traveling west on Adams Street around 7:37 p.m. when he disregarded multiple red traffic signals. 

The man then hit a 2016 Subaru that was driving south on 104th Avenue, turning left onto Adams. 

The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Dorr, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was transported to a nearby hospital. Her 7-month-old child was also in the car, but was uninjured.

The driver of the Jeep received minor injured and refused treatment. 

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Demonstrations expected to continue in Grand Rapids after Roe v. Wade decision