Woman receives serious injuries from crash after Grand Rapids man disregards red lights

The woman's 7-month-old child was also in the car, but was uninjured.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A woman is seriously injured after a crash in Holland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Police believe a 22-year-old Grand Rapids man driving a 2018 Jeep Compass was traveling west on Adams Street around 7:37 p.m. when he disregarded multiple red traffic signals.

The man then hit a 2016 Subaru that was driving south on 104th Avenue, turning left onto Adams.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Dorr, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was transported to a nearby hospital. Her 7-month-old child was also in the car, but was uninjured.

The driver of the Jeep received minor injured and refused treatment.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.