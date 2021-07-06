Woman reports being taken at knife-point, assaulted at Holland State Park

The victim reports that she was forced into a vehicle, taken to an unknown location and let go with just minor injuries.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A scary moment in Ottawa County this weekend when a woman reported being assaulted at Holland State Park.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., a female reported being approached by a white man near the bathrooms at the main pavilion on Saturday, June 5.

The woman said the man pulled out a knife and forced her to get in an unknown black four-door sedan that was parked nearby.

The victim reports then being taken to an unknown location and let go with just minor injuries. She was treated and released from a local hospital.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, 5'10" to 6' tall, 175 pounds with brown hair. He was wearing black and blue shorts and a white t-shirt.

Anyone who may have seen something or knows anything about the incident is asked to please contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911, or the Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or 877-887-4536.

