Woman rescued by deputy, bystanders after crashing into Kent County pond

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Bystanders and a Kent County Sheriff’s deputy worked quickly to free a woman who crashed her car into a pond Tuesday night in Gaines Township.

The incident happened outside the Woodfield Apartments, located at 6111 Woodfield Drive SE. Police said the driver lost control of her vehicle, hit some rocks and then crashed into the water.

The responding deputy and bystanders broke the car windows and pulled the woman to safety. Nobody was hurt.

