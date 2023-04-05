Woman who left kittens at Muskegon Co. car wash sentenced to 12 months probation

All six kittens later died. The woman said the kittens were being loud and she thought she was helping them by leaving them at the car wash.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman found guilty of leaving a family of cats at a Muskegon County car wash was sentenced to 12 months probation on Wednesday.

In September, surveillance footage showed Donna Puisis, 75, leaving six days-old kittens on a grate at the Grand Bays Car Wash. The kittens' mother was also left at the car wash. Puisis was charged with one felony count of abandoning/cruelty in October.

All six kittens later died.

The co-owner of the car wash, Will Kuczmera, filed a police report after he caught the incident on his surveillance video.

Puisis later pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Annette R. Smedley heard from Puisis on Wednesday in Muskegon County Circuit Court.

Puisis said she had taken the kittens from her sister-in-law who was unable to care for them, and that she intended to drop them off at an animal shelter. Puisis told the judge the cats would not stop meowing and she thought she was helping them by leaving them at the car wash.

"I really expected just to drive the kids (to the shelter). I did not expect to listen to all the 'meow, meow, meow, meow,' in my truck," Puisis said. "And I thought that perhaps the cat was harming the kids."

When she opened the back of the truck, Puisis said the cat jumped out. She laid the kittens on the grate because it was the only dry area in the car wash, she said. She assumed the cat would come back for the kittens.

Puisis will not do any jail time as part of the sentencing but will have to pay court fees. During her probation, Puisis will not be allowed to be in possession of an animal.

Puisis has 42 days to appeal the sentencing.

