Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after Mecosta County crash

Authorities believe alcohol and controlled substances is to be a factor in the cause of the incident.
Credit: Adobe

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman has been hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Mecosta County Sunday afternoon, says the Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened after 3:30 p.m. when the 50-year-old was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed on Jefferson Road near 90th Avenue. The driver then left the roadway and overturned.

The victim from Lakeview sustained serious injuries, and authorities say they could be life-threatening.

Authorities believe alcohol and controlled substances is to be a factor in the crash.

