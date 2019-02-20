CASCADE, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman is hurt after an overnight crash in southeastern Kent County. Kent County dispatch tells us the call came in around 1:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The woman's injuries are believed to be serious, but we do not know the extent at this time.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but a cement truck rolled over as a result. The sheriff's department closed part of Patterson Avenue at 60th Street during the investigation. The road was reopened around 7 a.m.

