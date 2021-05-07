Woman seriously injured in Ionia County crash

The driver was ejected from the car after the vehicle overturned.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman has serious injuries after a two-car crash in Ionia County Thursday.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. near the area of E Main Street and Fourth Avenue. Preliminary investigation indicates that a passenger car crossed the centerline and collided with a commercial vehicle.

The driver of the passenger car, a 25-year-old Ionia woman, was ejected from the car after the vehicle overturned. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured in the crash.

