x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman seriously injured after losing control of car, crashing into Kent Co. Road Commission truck

Police say the woman lost control of her vehicle and hit a Kent County Road Commission truck that had been traveling westbound, causing the truck to overturn.
Credit: Michigan State Police

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured after crashing into a Kent County Road Commission truck Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on M-44 near Wabasis Road, police say. A 61-year-old Rockford woman was driving a Mini Cooper eastbound when she attempted to pass a vehicle that was turning left by driving on the right shoulder.

Police say the woman lost control of her vehicle and hit a Kent County Road Commission truck that had been traveling westbound, causing the truck to overturn.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The truck driver was uninjured.

Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Lakeshore Food Rescue joins national app to help end food waste

Before You Leave, Check This Out