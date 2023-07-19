Woman seriously injured after losing control of car, crashing into Kent Co. Road Commission truck

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured after crashing into a Kent County Road Commission truck Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. on M-44 near Wabasis Road, police say. A 61-year-old Rockford woman was driving a Mini Cooper eastbound when she attempted to pass a vehicle that was turning left by driving on the right shoulder.
Police say the woman lost control of her vehicle and hit a Kent County Road Commission truck that had been traveling westbound, causing the truck to overturn.
The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The truck driver was uninjured.
Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.
