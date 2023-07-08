78-year-old sexually assaulted in Holland home invasion, police say

Around 4:30 a.m., a 78-year-old woman says she woke up to find a man who broke into her home.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A woman was sexually assaulted after someone broke into her home in Holland, the Department of Public Safety says.

Police say the home invasion happened before 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East 8th Street in the Holland Heights neighborhood.

A 78-year-old woman says she woke up to find a man who broke into her home. The man reportedly sexually assaulted her, then left the house.

She was transported to Holland Hospital, where she was treated and released.

There is no suspect description, only a man with a "raspy voice," police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Those hoping to remain anonymous can contact Silent Observer here.

