Woman shatters hot dog eating record at Rockford Corner Bar

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford has a new hot dog eating champion.

A new record was set last night by a woman who goes only by the name of "Molly."

She ate 50 hot dogs in 22 minutes, shattering the previous record of 43 1/2.

That record had stood for 15 years, before Molly arrived.

"She came in, got the table, ordered 20 from the bartender, as soon as those came out, she wanted the next 24, and as soon as she finished those, she asked for 6 more to get all the way up to 50," says Emma Boehms, Corner Bar Assistant General Manager.

After Molly ate the 50 hot dogs, she went to Dairy Queen for desert.

She says she plans to return to Corner Bar before the end of the summer to try for 75 hot dogs.

