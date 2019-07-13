BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police responded to a call on a possible shooting on Vale St. near Cliff St. around 10 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg.

The victim and witnesses say a man showed up at the party uninvited and began arguing with another man. That argument escalated and the uninvited man reportedly fired several rounds. It was first believed that he shot in the air. Then he took off.

The female victim says when she heard the gun, she ran to hide behind a nearby car, but that's when she noticed she had been hit in the leg. She was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The incident is still under investigation. Police ask that if you know anything, you contact them.

